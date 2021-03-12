expand
Ad Spot
Subscribe
About Us
Terms of Use
Submit
Submit a photo
Submit a news tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Submit an Engagement announcement
Submit a Wedding announcement
Submit an Anniversary announcement
E-Edition
Games
Polls
March 12, 2021
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
Features
Classifieds
Special Sections
Claiborne Progress $5,000 Sweepstakes
Published 9:25 am Friday, March 12, 2021
Print Article
Latest Local News
Above and beyond the call; Hoskins turns tragedy to triumph
Tennessee Highway Patrol to partner in Operation Impact I-24
Stand in the Gap helping fight drug abuse; Organization working across state, county lines
Public Records for March 11
Becoming who God created me to be
Latest Opinion
Becoming who God created me to be
Flood response proves there’s no place like home
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Regular screenings can save lives
President Biden stands up for coalfield communities
$15 Minimum Wage — Point-Counterpoint
Special Section
Latest Sports
Panthers baseball preview, Video: Coach interview
Photo gallery: Cumberland Gap baseball
Claiborne Corvette owners preparing for Expo
Bulldogs baseball preview, video interview included
Photo gallery: Bulldogs baseball Blue versus Gray
News
Above and beyond the call; Hoskins turns tragedy to triumph
News
Tennessee Highway Patrol to partner in Operation Impact I-24
News
Stand in the Gap helping fight drug abuse; Organization working across state, county lines
News
Public Records for March 11
Columns
Becoming who God created me to be
News
TDHS announces round 3 P-EBT program
Features
‘Movin’ on up to the country’
News
COVID-19 and the thin blue line
News
Public Records 3/7/21
News
Governor highlights literacy efforts
News
Burn permits required through May 15
News
Ky. supports Tenn. law requiring waiting period for abortion
BREAKING NEWS
Missing Claiborne County man found dead in Bell County
BREAKING NEWS
Three arrested in Massengill murder
BREAKING NEWS
Elderly Claiborne County man missing, last seen in Pineville
News
TBI hunts Massengill murderer as county mourns
BREAKING NEWS
County finance director resigns; committee split on replacement
News
GLOSS – a way out for those caught in addiction
BREAKING NEWS
TBI looking for person of interest in active Claiborne County case
News
Push on to recover Massengill truck
News
Looking to better beef during COVID-19
News
Farm Bureau gives back
BREAKING NEWS
Massengill found, county mourns
News
Free online career day set for veterans
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Lifestyle
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Copyright
© 2021, Claiborne Progress