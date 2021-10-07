Area Happenings: Library book sale continues; revival at full gospel church of Springdale
OCT. 4-9
- The Claiborne County Library Fall Book Sale is ongoing the week of Oct. 4-9 in the basement of the building. Hardbacks, audio books, puzzles, movies and music will be on sale for $1 each. Paperbacks and magazines will be sold for 10 cents each. Trade back books will be sold for 50 cents each and Bibles are free. Hours: Mon-Wed from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thur.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sat. from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All items are sold “as is.”
OCT. 8-10
- Revival at Full Gospel Church of Springdale will be held Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 beginning at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Cheyenne Brock and the Singing Foundation.
OCT. 17
- Lone Holly Baptist Church will hold its Homecoming on Oct. 17 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with special singers. Lunch will be served following worship service. Come join us for a blessed day of fellowship. The Rev. Tim Cosby, pastor
- Liberty Missionary Baptist Church is hosting the singing group The Agee Family from Pikeville on Oct. 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Dennis Buchanan, song leader; Jeremy Buchanan, pastor
OCT. 19
- Congressman Tim Burchett Mobile Office: Rep. Burchett will be in New Tazewell on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Tazewell City Hall. This will be his only mobile office in Claiborne County for October. This will make it easier for constituents to get federal agency assistance and pass on opinions. Appointments are not necessary. To subscribe to the Congressman’s electronic newsletter, which includes legislative updates and outreach events, go to: www.burchett.house.gov or call the Knoxville office at: 865-523-3772 for assistance.
OCT. 22-23
- Candlelight Tour of the Old Tazewell Jail will be held on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. In case of COVID-19 contingencies, daylight tours will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. These tours are presented by the Claiborne County Historical & Genealogical Society. For more info, call 423-526-5737.
OCT. 28
- Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors’ meeting will be held on Oct. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Sneedville Office, located at 340 Jail Street. Due to continuing developments with the COVID-19 virus and the possibility of changes, go to the website at: pve.coop for any updates regarding this meeting.
- The City of Harrogate Planning & Zoning Committee meeting time has changed. The meetings will now begin at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month instead of 6:30 p.m.
- The Claiborne County Historical & Genealogical Society is now open to the public on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for research and inquiries. Due to COVID-19, the organization will be practicing the use of masks and social distancing of 6 feet apart from one another. The society is located at the intersection of Hickory and Old Knoxville Roads, across from the Library. For more info, call the office at: 423-526-5737. Email your research questions to: cchgs_info@yahoo.com. CCHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Claiborne County. Please mail your tax deductible contributions or annual membership dues to: CCHGS; PO Box 32, Tazewell, TN 37879.
- The Claiborne County Hunger Ministry is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The East TN Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Applications can be mailed or taken by appointment at the ETHRA Office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment, call 423-973-3669. To have an application mailed, call 865-691-2551. PLEASE NOTE: if you have received assistance since Oct. 1, 2020, you cannot apply again at this time. Sponsoring this program is the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA).
- Seeking those homebound elderly and/or dependent adults wanting to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination: Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648.
- Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.
- The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.
- G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.
- Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is:
www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.