Grace Fugate, 84

Grace Fugate, age 84, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Grace was born September 10, 1937. Grace loved to travel with her husband Joseph. Her favorite trips were to Alaska and Bar Harbor Maine, but they went everywhere from Hawaii to New York. When she was home she enjoyed reading as well as singing and going line dancing. More than anything though she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When Grace was a little girl she was saved at Tazewell Baptist church, but later became a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church where she remained until her passing.

Grace is preceded in death by her parents Maude and George Ferguson. Daughter Tina Jo Fugate Johnson. Brothers Joe Ferguson, Jack Ferguson, and Lawrence Ferguson. Sister-in-law Bennie Mae Ferguson. Brother-in-law Ray Estes.

Grace is survived by her husband of 61 years Joseph Fugate. Daughter Mary Ann (Keith) LeFevers. Grandchildren Jeremy (Becky) LeFevers and Rebekah (Andrew) Hatfield. Great grandchildren Jacob LeFevers, Hailey LeFevers, Joseph LeFevers, Leah Grace Hatfield, Lydia Hatfield, and Liam Hatfield. Sister Mary Lou Estes. Sister-in-law Joann Ferguson. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will hold a private graveside service in Liberty Cemetery.

Pallbearers: All of her grandchildren