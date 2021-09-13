Maude Ramsey, age 90, of Harrogate, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Maude was born January 9, 1931. Maude Ramsey, 90, of Harrogate, TN was called home to Heaven on the morning of September 10, 2021. She lived the life of a virtuous woman as described in Proverbs 31:28-30: “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all. Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised.” (KJV) Maude was a devout Christian woman who feared the Lord while she walked the earth. She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved spending time with family over a good meal, going to church, and shopping. Quiet in nature, she was a devout prayer warrior who will be sorely missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Ramsey, in 2016. Also preceding her in death were her parents John Young and Lillie Stigall-Young, and her sisters Della Owens, Lucille Fleeman, Hazel Frye, and brothers Sid Young, Zee Young, and Sewell Young.

She is survived by her sister, Josephine Stanifer and her husband Earl; her three sons: Gary Ramsey and wife Pat of Ewing, VA; Jimmy Ramsey and wife Fay of Speedwell, TN; and Mike Ramsey and fiancé Darla Williams of Harrogate, TN. Six grandchildren: Jeff Ramsey of Ewing, VA; Jennifer Seals of Jacksboro, TN; Stephen Ramsey of Ewing, VA; Chris Ramsey of Athens, AL; Aaron Ramsey of Middlesboro, KY; Eric Ramsey of Middlesboro, KY; thirteen great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Gibson Station Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson Station, VA, on Monday, September 13 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral will follow at 7:00 p.m. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Music will be provided by Jimmy and Adam Barnes. Friends and family will gather for a final viewing at the church Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m., and then proceed to the Shoffner Cemetery in Harrogate, TN for burial.

Officiating: Rev. Preston Smith;

Obituary: Rev. David Seals;

Singers: Jimmy & Adam Barnes;

Pallbearers: Grandsons & Great Grandsons;

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffey-fh.com for the Ramsey family.