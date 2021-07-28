Ms. Betty Lou Thompson, 71

Ms. Betty Lou Thompson age 71 of New Tazewell was born June 9, 1950 and went to be with the Lord July 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Gracie Bolden



She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Willie and Gracie Bolden

2 Husbands: Whitey Evans and Bill Thompson

Sister: Willie Jean England

Brothers: Ronald and Donald Bolden

She is survived by her:

Sisters: Nancy Bernard (Dick)

Shirley Haynes (Michael)

Son: Timothy Evans

Grand Daughter: Krystal Tanner

Great Grandchildren: Bryen and Brady Tanner

Special Niece: Christy Ayers (Dale)

Special Great Nephew: Colton Ayers

And a host of other nieces, nephews, stepchildren, step grandchildren, and friends

A special thank you to the Diversicare staff and special caregivers Dee Jones, and Judy Robertson.

The family will receive friends Monday July 26, 2021 from 4pm until 6pm in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel