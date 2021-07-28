Julia Nevada (Poore) Hypes, 87

Julia Nevada (Poore) Hypes, age 87. passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in her home. Her daug hter, Barbara, and granddaughter, Jessica, who lovingly cared for her the last several years, were by her side.

Nevada was born on November 8, 1933, in Tazewell, Tennessee. She was one of eight children born to Chester and Lula Mae (Carman) Poore.

She was a member of Mayes Chapel United Methodist Church, Tazewell, Tennessee. She was a loving, kindhearted person who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone, a true angel on earth.

She was the rock of her family and, most importantly, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Loving Mother of Bobby Lyn (Darcy) Russell, Barbara (Dallas) Monteith, Connie (Michael) Pyle, James Russell, Janice (Michael) Keck and Karen Sue Cambria. She also leaves to cherish her memory 23 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Sadly, she is preceded by her husband, Shirley Hypes; brothers, Joseph Poore, Ray Poore, Alvis Poore, and Beverley Poore; sisters, Zelphia Hill, Sudie Churchill and Gladys Ferguson; daughter-in-law, Jill Russell; grandson, Bobby Morrison, granddaughter, Janell Russell; and former husband, Lon Russell.

Visitation was held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, TN. A memorial service followed at 2:00 p.m. , Rev. Bill Duncan officiating. Graveside services were held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. , Rev. Jackie Day officiating with burial at Moody Cemetery, Tazewell, TN. Pallbearers: James Russell, Shane Scharer, Dallas Monteith, Matthew Murray, Jeremiah Russell and Jody Russell: Singer: Brenda Longworth. The family would like to deeply express their gratitude to Amedysis Hospice for the care and compassion given to our Mother during this very difficult time.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.