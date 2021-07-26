Dr. Richard Clark, 77, of Tazewell Tennessee Passed away peacefully, to his Heavenly Home, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his residence. Doc was born May 26, 1944 and was raised in Madison, TN. After graduating his home town high school, he joined the National Guard where he served many years, even after his private practice was established. Doc obtained his Doctor of Medicine Degree through the University of Tennessee, Memphis Tennessee in 1969. His internship was through the University of Tennessee Research Center in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1970.

It was here that Doc realized he was exactly in the profession he was meant to be. He often recalled one of his fondest memories as a resident at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, of a 3 year old abandoned little boy with severe lymphoma. He, along with other residents, took turns caring for this child, often rocking and comforting him throughout the nights. He was American Board Certified Family Practice through 1984. After making the decision to move to East Tennessee, Doc began his career working under the guidance and mentorship of Dr. William Smith in his family practice in Tazewell, TN in 1970. Here he learned not only medical practices but also the community and it’s people before deciding in 1971 to open his own practice, which he did until his retirement in 2013. Doc served as Chief of Staff of Claiborne County Medical Center from 2012-2019, he was an Active Staff Member from 1970-2019 at Claiborne Medical Center. He contributed to his community by serving at Servolution (Free Clinic) from 2013-2019, and DeBusk College Osteopathic Medicine Adjunct Faculty – Preceptor for medical students. Doc served as a board member on Claiborne Health Department and Cumberland Mountain Industries. Another absolute love of Doc’s was his cattle herd and Volunteer Charolais Farms. He was an active registered Charolais Breeder, which led to his leadership role in the American and National Charolais Associations and also the Tennessee Charolais Association as president and treasurer for many years. He made many life-long friends, too many to list, while in these associations. Dr. Clark accepted Christ at a young age and was actively involved in the church as a pianist and vocalist all of his life. He currently attended Midway Baptist Church, where he played an active role in music and loved each and every one of his church family. Doc is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Pauline and father, Paul Clark, brother, Harold Clark and nephew, Adrian Clark all of Madison TN. Richard is survived by nieces, Gloria Myrick and Sandy Clark, great niece, Ashton and great nephew, Taylor Myrick and sister-in-law Pat Clark all of Whitehouse, TN. Upon moving to Claiborne County, Doc was embraced and welcomed into the Meyers’ Family as part of their own. Here he leaves behind his loving, Godson and wife Randell W Meyers, Jr and Lisa. Special grandson and wife, Randell ‘Winston’ Meyers, III and Shasta. Beloved great granddaughters Zoey, Chloe, Braeleigh and Paislee Meyers all of Tazewell, TN. Also special family members Randell W Meyers, Sr., Darlyndia Meyers, Jacqueline (Billy) Daniels and family, Glenna (Jack) Bunch and family, and Emily Meyers all of Tazewell, TN. Close family friends: Annette (Les) Rodgers, Jill (Sam) Keck, Joyce (Wade) Honeycutt, and Linda Vanlandingham. Special caretaker and family Alan Cosby. Doc also leaves behind his cherished Claiborne County Hospital and Staff. A visitation will be held for Dr. Richard D. Clark, Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a celebration of life immediately following in the Midway Baptist Church sanctuary. Rev. Ronnie Pressnell and Rev. Kenny Trent to officiate. Special Music by Todd Spangler and Jimmy Bryant. In lieu of flowers all donations may be made to Midway Baptist Church. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.