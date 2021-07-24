expand
July 26, 2021

Howard Douglas Bull, 78

By Jan Runions

Published 1:29 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021

Howard Douglas Bull age 78 of Tazewell, TN was born on November 18, 1942 and passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on the morning of July 22, 2021.
Howard accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at Kentucky Park Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe, Michigan at the age of 14. He returned to East Tennessee after graduating from Monroe high School. He then entered and graduated with a degree in Mortuary Science from John H. Gupton College in Nashville, TN. Howard was soon drafted into the U.S. Army where he served his country in the Medical Company Division. Upon his honorable discharge, Howard returned home to attend Lincoln Memorial University. He graduated with a degree in accounting and would later work as a professor at LMU. He operated Howard Bull Income Tax and Book Keeping Service for over 30 years. Howard was an embalmer and funeral director for 53 years. He was estimated to have embalmed approximately 10, 000 persons with meticulous care.
Howard was a member of Chittum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years.
In his later years, Howard could be found working on the farm with his beloved dogs by his side.
But above all, Howard was a faithful servant to the Lord and the families he attended to. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. If you knew Howard in any capacity, you were blessed.
Howard is preceded in death by his Grandparents: George Washington and Birdie Ramsey Bull; William and Flora Carpenter Baker; Parents: Alvie and Eula Gray Baker Goins; infant Brother: Carl Bull; Father and Mother-in-law: Glenn and Ann Baker Rosenbalm; Sister-in-law: Mary Lou Rosenbalm.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 48 years: Glenda Faye Bull.
Sons: Brandon Bull;
Rev, William “Bill” (Lauren) Bull;
Grandsons and one of Howard’s greatest joys in his life: Kainan Elijah Bull, Karver Douglas Bull, Kade Jordan Bull;
Sister-in-law & brother-in-law: Edna and Jim Sandefur;
Sister: Alene Jessee;
Nieces: Julie (Chris) Bird; Marte (Reginald) Lawrence; Andrea (Paul) Devers;
Nephews: Jeff ( Karen) Sandefur; John (Kathy) Sandefur;
Great Niece: Stella Bird;
Great Nephews: Daniel Lawrence (fiance’ Abby); Jake, Nick & will Sandefur; Special Cousins: Stanley (Jean) Baker and a host of other friends and relatives.
The family will receive friends Monday July 26, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Tazewell, TN. Funeral service will be Tuesday July 27, 2021 in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow in the Chittum Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors.
Ministers: Rev. Kester Bunch; Rev. J.C. Bull and Rev. Jerry Surber
Singers: Barbara Hafield, David Painter and Chittum Chapel Church Choir.
Pallbearers: Coffey Funeral Home Family, Daniel Lawrence & Reginald Lawrence.
Honorary Pallbearers: Stanley Baker, Tom Edwards, Billy Wayne Poore, Joe Arnold, Jim Sandefur, Donnie Noe, Jackie Keck and Wayne Coffey.
Casket Escorts: Kainan Elijah Bull, Karver Douglas Bull, Kade Jordan Bull, Frances Coffey Rasnic & Statia McDowell.
Coffey funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Bull family

