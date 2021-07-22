expand
July 23, 2021

Jeff Keck was murdered in 1993 as a result of three gunshots to the face. His daughter is now petitioning to keep the murderer behind bars.

Petition drive on to keep convicted murderer in prison

By Jan Runions

Published 10:48 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

Autumn Keck lost her father to a brutal murder when she was just three years old. Her father’s killer will be up for a parole hearing on Aug. 12, and Keck says she is doing everything in her power to keep him behind bars.

On Dec. 16, 1993 William Singleton was convicted of first-degree murder by a Claiborne County Jury. The sentence should have kept Singleton in prison for the remainder of his life.

Keck says she is hoping that she can get at least 1,000 signatures on a petition to do just that.

Jeff Keck was shot three times in the face by Singleton and placed in a freezer, wrapped in plastic held with tape. Keck’s body was then covered with tobacco, manure and dirt.

Keck says she cannot imagine Singleton being allowed back into society to possibly murder again, adding that it’s insane to need a petition to keep a criminal in jail.

A parole board routinely recognizes victim impact statements and petitions when considering each case.

Singleton is currently serving a life sentence at the Northeast Correctional Complex. His last appeal was made in April of 2001, which was denied.

To sign the petition, go to: www.thepetitionsite.com/907/988/519/justiceforjeff

 

Middlesboro preacher follows baseball religiously

John Olin Bussell, Sr. (Powell)

IRS warns of child tax credit scams

