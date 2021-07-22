expand
July 23, 2021

John Olin Bussell, Sr. (Powell)

By Trish Ball

Published 9:02 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

JOHN OLIN BUSSELL SR. (POWELL)
September 18, 1932 – July 17, 2021

Born on September 18, 1932, to Lucy Mae Bussell and Roger Powell in Arthur Tennessee. Entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday July 17, 2021, at 2:50 p.m. at the age of 88 years and 10 months at home under the primary care by daughters, Reccia and Red and hospice.
On March 1, 1954, John married Joan Marie Lang from that union 4 daughters and a son were born.
Retiring from Hydro-matic Toledo, Ohio, after 31 years and 3 months of employment in 1988. Prior to that he was employed by Michigan Gas and an original organizer of their union along with Richard Pinchoff. He was also a farm hand at Knapp Farms in Bolles Harbor prior to being employed by GM.
John loved our Lord and Savior, worshiping at North Monroe Street Church of God under the leadership of Rev. Richard Massingill. John enjoyed Thursday Morning Bible Study/Therapy Group.
John also enjoyed meeting with friends at McDonald’s both Monroe St and N Telegraph. The pandemic put a hold on all of that but did not stop the friends from keeping in touch. In the past, he enjoyed gardening, taking lots of pictures, and fishing. Family is and was everything to John. He was the one to love everyone and be the peacemaker. John especially enjoyed the annual BUSSELL Reunion held at Waterloo Park the 1st Saturday of June every year.
John was preceded by both parents, and stepparents, sisters, Sarah (Charles) Vandercook, Fay Barnsworth, Brother, Benjamin (Janet) Adams and Sister-in-Law Judy Adams.
He is survived by 4 daughters Reccia, Marion (Richard), Eileen, Mildred (Paul), and a son, John Jr. Grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by brothers, Houston “Bud” (Nancy) Adams, and Cyle Adams and Roy (Jane) Powell. Uncle Ulus (Judy) Bussell and Aunt Lorene (Estil) McBee. And many, many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Upon John’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or services with Rupp Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Multi-Purpose Building of North Monroe Street Church of God at 2393 N. Monroe Street on Saturday July 31, 2021, at 11am. Officiating is Pastor, Rev. Richard Massingill.
Words of comfort and inspiration can be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com

John Olin Bussell, Sr. (Powell)

