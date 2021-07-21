expand
July 23, 2021

Internal Revenue Service federal building Washington DC USA

IRS warns of child tax credit scams

By Staff Reports

Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division is warning taxpayers about Child Tax Credit-related scams, which criminals may use to steal money and personal information.

While millions of American families started receiving the advance Child Tax Credit payments last week, criminals were already looking for innovative tactics to take advantage of unwitting victims. Taxpayers should be on the lookout for a variety of phone, e-mail, text message and social media scams targeting families eligible for the credit. Any communication offering assistance to sign up for the Child Tax Credit or to speed up the monthly payments is likely a scam.

When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links, or open attachments as this may lead to money loss, tax-related fraud and identity theft.

“It is true there are criminals already looking for innovative tactics to scam hard-working American parents deserving of this child tax credit but rest assured our special agents will be working diligently to gather the evidence necessary to recommend those criminals be prosecuted,” said Mona Passmore, IRS Criminal Investigation Acting special agent in charge for the Charlotte Field Office.

Although scammers constantly come up with new schemes to try and catch taxpayers off-guard, there are simple ways to identify if it is truly the IRS reaching out.

  • The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers via e-mail, text messages, or social media channels to request personal or financial information, even information related to the Child Tax Credit.
  • The IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening messages. Aggressive calls warning taxpayers about a lawsuit or arrest are fake.
  • The IRS will not call taxpayers asking them to provide or verify financial information so they can obtain the monthly Child Tax Credit payments.
  • The IRS will not ask for payment via a gift card, wire transfer or crypto-currency.

If you are eligible for advance payments of the Child Tax Credit, the IRS will use information from your 2020 or 2019 tax return to automatically enroll you for advance payments. Taxpayers do not have to take any additional action. Taxpayers who are not required to file a tax return or who have not provided the IRS their information may visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 to provide basic information for the Child Tax Credit.

To report suspicious IRS-related phishing and online scams, visit IRS.gov.

 

 

