July 21, 2021

Road work to begin at the national park

By Staff Reports

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Roads in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park will be getting a much-needed facelift over the next few weeks. The National Park Service and the Federal Highway Administration are partnering to improve roads throughout the park starting soon and continuing into the fall.

This road improvement project will include Bartlett Park, Pinnacle Road and Overlook, Wilderness Road Campground and Picnic Area, Sugar Run Overlook Road (KY-988), and other roads and parking areas throughout the park. Access to Wilderness Road Campground, picnic shelters, and other amenities will be maintained but may be limited in specific areas while work is occurring. Parking areas may be closed and delays while traveling park roads should be expected throughout the duration of the project.

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park preserves the first great gateway to the west, where Daniel Boone and over 300,000 settlers crossed the Appalachians. The park, located where Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia meet,includes over 24,000 acres with more than 85 miles of trails and over 14,000 acres of recommended wilderness.

The Visitor Center, located in Middlesboro, KY is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the park is free.

For updates, log onto: www.nps.gov or check out the Park’s Facebook page. You may also call 606-248-2817.

