Church Events: Liberty Baptist Church Vacation Bible School continues

The Hill Church is in search of two part-time child care workers. Schedule: Mondays and Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Applicants must be able to pass a background check, have a high school diploma or equivalent and must have reliable transportation. For more info, call 423-526-5655. Applications may be filled out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.

JULY 19-23

Liberty Missionary Baptist Church VBS is continuing now through July 23 beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. Classes are available for all age groups. Everyone is welcome. Joey Branham, director; Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, pastor

JULY 30-AUG. 1

The Church of God of the Union Assembly is celebrating 100 years/100th Annual General Assembly on July 30 through Aug. 1 to be held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. Enjoy a journey through the past and a look into the future as congregations from across the nation share their own unique ministry and mission. The public is cordially invited to any/all the events and worship services. For more info, log onto: www.thechurchofgodua.net. Follow the links to make arrangements for your accommodations, registration and schedule of events.

JULY 31