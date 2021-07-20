Bonnie Blanche “Nanny” Vaughn went to sleep at home and was carried peacefully from her sleep by the angels to Paradise, her greatest adventure, yet, in the early morning hours of Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born February 7, 1931, in Hancock County, Tennessee to Stella and Harrison Trent. Her spiritual birth was on Christmas Eve, 1942. She said, “I have never received a gift like that before, nor will I ever receive a gift like this, so precious. I am so thankful I have Him in my life. He is always watching over me and with me.” And, certainly he never left her as she passed from this life and is in his presence now. She was most proud of her family and her faith, a faithful and dedicated church member, she attended several churches in her lifetime, attending regularly and often teaching Sunday School. She had most recently been a long-time member of Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church and she loved all her church family dearly. She married Reverend Luther Garrett Vaughn on March 18, 1947 and spent 42 years with him before he was called home to be with the Lord. She considered herself mainly a homemaker, and it was work she enjoyed. She loved spending time with her family; traveling with her family and seeing new places; reading to and playing with her grandkids; gardening; flowers; talking with friends, and anyone with an ear to listen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Harrison Trent; husband, Rev. Luther “Garrett” Vaughn; siblings, Ruby Seals; Alice Singleton; Guy Lawson; Pearl Lawson; Robert Trent; and young brother, Eugene; as well as several nieces and nephews; and many special friends from church over the years.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Margaret and Ray Fortner of Tazewell and Lola and Stanley Davis of Miamisburg, Ohio; grandchildren: Cynthia (Johnny) Logan and Crystal (Lennie) Patton of Tazewell and Carla (Craig) Brewer of Bean Station; great-grandchildren: Kayla (Derek) Franklin of Tazewell; Connor (Sarah) Buis of Knoxville; Mikinlea and Josef Buis of Tazewell; Cryslenn Patton of Tazewell; Landree, Ridge, and Josie Brewer of Bean Station; great-great grandchild baby Buis; nieces Mary Icey Frost of Sneedville and Donna Rye of Oregon; nephew Ralph Seals of Bean Station; numerous Vaughn family members; countless friends including special friends Mae Evans of Speedwell and Kathleen Hatfield of Harrogate; as well as the many special nurses, therapists, and caregivers who have so lovingly cared for her and become friends, and most-recently her friends and followers on Facebook with whom she so enjoyed sharing her adventures.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 19, 2021, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 7:00pm in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Sam Griffin and Reverend Larry Beeler officiating; Honorary Officiant, Reverend Jimmy Poore. Music will be provided by Myrtle Meyers by recording, David Painter, and Barbara Hatfield. Graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00am in the Riverview Cemetery. Pallbearers: Grandsons, Johnny Logan, Lennie Patton, Craig Brewer, Derek Franklin, Connor Buis, Josef Buis, Ridge Brewer, and Jerry Fortner. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.