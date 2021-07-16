expand
July 18, 2021

Brenda Sue Cloud, 68

By Trish Ball

Published 3:15 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Brenda Sue Cloud, age 68, of Tazewell TN, was born August 16, 1952 and passed away on July 13, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Sallie Mae Cloud and John B. Cloud. Brothers Rev. Frank Cloud, Marvin Cloud, and Billy ‘Hoss’ Yeary. Sister Edith Cloud. Brenda is survived by her daughter Kelli Cloud and fiancé James Waldron. Son Ryan Cloud and fiancé Destinee Jefferson. Father of her children Michael Ford. Grandbabies Ezra Cloud, Roman Cloud, Ava Cloud, Dontae Cloud, and Kaire Cloud. Sisters Alfrety Cloud and Drucy Tucker. Special friend Lori Cowan. As well as a host of other relatives and friends. She was a member of Neals Chapel Church.

The family will receive friends Tuesday July 20th from 1 until 3 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday July 20th at 3 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in Irish Memorial Gardens. Minister: Rev. Frank Cloud, Jr.; Singers: Dorothy Wells and Kelli Cloud; Pallbearers: Ryan Cloud, Michael Ford, Roderick Tucker, Clayton Rosenbalm, Nathan Chadwell & Evander Bain; Honorary Pallbearers: Birdell Ballenger, Michael & Christopher Waldron and Cory Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you please make donations to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Brenda Sue Cloud, 68

