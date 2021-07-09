expand
July 10, 2021

Mrs. Santa Fay Neely, 81

By Trish Ball

Published 1:47 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Mrs. Santa Fay Neely, age 81, of New Tazewell was born April 21, 1940 and passed away at her home with her loving family by her side July 8, 2021. Santa Fay and Clay were co-founders of the Quick Stop Super Market and Claiborne Funeral Home. She was a member of the Midway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her:
Husband: James Clay Neely
Parents: Homer and Ruth Harmon
Brothers: Lawrence “Tommy” Harmon, JD Harmon and wife Marie, Fitz Hugh Harmon, and
Stanley Harmon
Sisters: Gonyou and husband Hugh Hardin, Wanda Sue and husband Hollis Cole, Mercedes and husband Odra Beeler
Nephews: Mark Cole and Jeff Harmon

She is survived by her:
Daughter: Jayme and husband Mike Gilliam
Grand Daughters: Carrie and husband Nathanael Lewey, and Leigh and husband Abraham Kiggins
Grand Sons: Wes and wife Melissa Gilliam, and Dylan Gilliam
Great Grandchildren: Neely Kiggins, Charlotte Gilliam, Wyatt Lewey, and Harper Lewey
Sisters-in-law: Sylvia Harmon, Wilma Heath, Jackie Neely, Dorothy Neely and Betty Neely
Several special nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends

The Family will receive friends Saturday July 10, 2021 from 12 noon till 2PM with funeral services to follow at 2PM in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Eddie Overholt will be officiating. Music will be provided by David and Stephanie Cole and Joe Gibson.

Graveside Services will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Spencer Harmon, Matt Reece, Tyler Overholt, Todd Harmon,
Marcus Cole, and Matthew Cole

