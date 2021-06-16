Driver runs from police; goes on ramming spree

A high-speed chase around midnight has resulted today in the arrests of four people charged with attempting to outrun what would become a convoy of law enforcement vehicles. Claiborne County Sherriff’s officers began on Old Hwy. 33 what would become a protracted chase through the cities of Tazewell and New Tazewell, ending on Old Knoxville Road.

Elizabeth Walker, 28, who was later identified as the driver, sped through the twin-cities reaching speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour. According to the CCSO, Walker attempted several times to strike some of the police vehicles pursuing her.

Officers of the Tazewell and New Tazewell Police Departments joined in the chase, eventually succeeding in slowing Walker’s vehicle. She eventually stopped at the intersection of N. Broad Street and Old Knoxville Road. However, Walker seems to have been reluctant in allowing capture of herself and those along for the ride. She began a game of bumper cars, accelerating from a full stop in reverse and in the process striking one of the CCSO vehicles.

Walker fled again, striking City of Tazewell police officer Colby Werner, who had stepped outside his cruiser. Officer Werner sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Today, June 16, CCSO detectives and officers of the Criminal Investigations/Narcotics Division along with the CCSO Patrol Division apprehended Walker and her three passengers – Kevin Lawson, 37, Jeremy Walker, 34, and Clyde Tuttle, 54.

Walker has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count each of felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine and vandalism over $1,000.

The three passengers are charged with resisting arrest.