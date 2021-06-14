Edith Annette Dix was born in Sneedville, TN on December 5, 1941. She leaves behind three children, Son, Dennis Ray Carey, Daughter Tammy Lynn Hensley, and Son Doug Wayne Dix; four grandchildren, Cody Holland, Casey Hensley, Elandon Carey, and Courtney Dix; three great-grandkids, DaSean Holland, Dashia Holland, and Koraline Carey; special friends Rick Bravelion, Phyllis Coffey, and Ashley Tucker; special nieces and nephews, Betty Gail Goins, Don Atkins and Lynn Duncan. She was loved by so many family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 P.M. Sunday June 13, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN with funeral service to follow at 2 P.M. Sunday June 13, 2021 in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to follow in the Green Loy Cemetery in Speedwell, TN.

Minister: Rev. Bill Bull;

Singer: Terry Keck;

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.