Mr. Jack Leon Evans, 81

Mr. Jack Leon Evans age 81 of Anderson South Carolina formerly of Claiborne County was born July 14, 1939 and passed away on June 2 2021 in Anderson SC. Jack was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He was the Son of the late Rome and Hassie (England) Evans

He was preceded in death by his:

Wife Liene Evans

Sister Janice Keck

He is survived by his:

Nephews Keith Baker and wife Pam, and Danny Baker

Niece Patricia Summitt and husband Kendall

3 Great Nieces and Nephew

And a host of many relatives and friends

Graveside Services will be conducted Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 11 AM in the Fairview Cemetery with Robert Blattner and wife Danielle officiating.

Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home