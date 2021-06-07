Georgia Onalee Smith, 97, of Tazewell TN, passed away peacefully on Friday June 4, 2021. She was born December 27, 1923, in Tazewell TN, the eldest daughter to the late Rev TW Fletcher and Lydia (Owens) Fletcher and the wife of the late William Howard Smith.

Howard and Onalee were married May 6, 1944. They spent over 60 years working their farm together before his death. She was a lifelong member of Hopewell Baptist Church and loved teaching Sunday School. She expressed throughout her life her faith in God and her love for the Lord. In her later years she enjoyed working her word search puzzles, watching the birds from her window, visits from her family and friends and enjoying ice cream or a moon pie before bed. She always found joy in the simple things.

Also preceding her in death her sister Marretta Fletcher, her brothers Curt (Chloe) Fletcher and Roger (Joyce) Fletcher and their wives. She is survived by her niece Genia (Daren) Richards, nephews Roger (Kelly) Fletcher, Jeffery (Tonya) Fletcher, her dear friends Bill (Sharon) Surber and their family; also several great nieces and nephews as well as seven great- great-nieces and nephews, with a host of friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends Monday June 7th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday June 8th at 10 AM in the Martin Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Gary Fletcher and Rev. Roger Harris

Singers: Red Hill Church Choir

Pallbearers: Roger Fletcher, Jeff Fletcher, Darren Richards, Bill Surber, Tyler Yeary, and Mike Surber

Honorary Pallbearers: Jason Mustard, Jacob Barnard, Bill Surber IV, Jacob Surber, and Holden Surber