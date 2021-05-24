Alma Charlotte Collette (Welch), 79

Alma Charlotte Collette (Welch) age 79, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born on June 6, 1941, in Speedwell, TN to the late Viola (Shiflet) and Lawrence Welch. Alma attended East LaFollette Baptist Church where she was a member of the Jolly Hearts. She could often be found in her kitchen, cooking or playing Phase 10. Alma was an avid reader who loved nature, gardening, and her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Homer; children, Michael and Sherry, and brothers, Randal and Dan. Alma is survived by son, David (Kim) Collette; grandchildren, Sunny (Mark) Brogan, Philip Collette, Falin Gautz, Carly, Katie and Eli Collette; great-grandsons, Connor and Leo Brogan, and siblings, Bruce (Eunice) Welch, Larry (Wanda) Welch, Wilma Sumpter, Harold (Maxine) Welch, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at the Welch Family Cemetery on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, www.alztn.org. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com