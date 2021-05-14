Teria Danielle Yeary, 42

Teria Danielle Yeary, age 42, of Harrogate TN passed away May 12, 2021 at home with her family by her side. Born June 20, 1978 to Barbara Hatfield and the late Charles Speedy Hatfield of Harrogate. Danielle was a loving wife and mother. She married at the age of 16 to the love of her life David Wayne Yeary. She devoted herself to her husband and their daughter. Enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and spending time with family.

She was saved years ago and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Brittany Nicole Yeary, father Charles Speedy Hatfield, maternal grandparents Ike and Ruby Daniels, paternal grandparents Ella Mason, Ruby Hatfield and Henry Hatfield, and brother-in-law Gregory Allen (Sherry) Yeary.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years David Wayne Yeary. Daughter Brooke Yeary and Laurie Petty. Granddaughter Esmerelda Petty. Mother Barbara Hatfield of Harrogate TN. Sister Deborah (Tim) Ayers of Harrogate TN. In-laws David and Myrtle Yeary. Sister-in-laws Angelia (Jamie) Dibrell of Speedwell TN and Amy (Joe) Lee of Tazewell TN. Brother-in-law Adam (Tiffany) Yeary of Harrogate TN. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Danielle fought a very tough battle and never lost her faith. Passing at an early age she will be missed everyday and loved forever. Leaving us the beautiful memories of her smile and laughter, the warm embrace of her hugs and the words “I love you” every time she saw you.

The family will receive friends Saturday May 15th from 7 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 9 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Sunday May 16th at 10 AM in the Red Hill Cemetery off of Cedar Fork in Tazewell.

Preaching: Rev. Leo Surber

Obituary: Rev. Danny Williams

Singers: Big Spring Union Baptist Church

Pallbearers: Dylan Jones, Matt Jones, Justin Ayers, Victor Ayers, Gabe Lee, Seth Lee, Jessie Yeary, Hunter Yeary, and Brooke Yeary

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements