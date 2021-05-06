Girl Scouts extend membership drive for summer camps

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will offer a limited-time extended membership just in time for summer camp registration. Sign up to be a Girl Scout today to get in on summer camp and enjoy an extended annual membership through Sept. 30, 2022.

“So many members tell us that their favorite part about being a Girl Scout is the friendships they make and the community they experience,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to hold safe summer camps this year and offer an extended membership to young girls who are seeking connection and fun following a challenging year.”

The Girl Scouts will host camps for girls of all ages at Camp Tanasi, a 461-acre wooded and waterfront property along Norris Lake, near Andersonville, Tennessee. Register for summer camp at girlscoutcsa.org.

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians’ week-long summer camps are open to both Girl Scouts and non-members. The camps span from June 20 through July 30. Registration has begun at www.GirlScoutCSA.org.

Here are some of the specific camps that still have openings:

Camp Discovery 1st-3rd grade

Build like a GIRL 1st-3rd grade

Fireflies 1st-3rd grade

Summer Scientists 4th-8th grade

DIY- 4th-8th grade

Camper Sampler- 4th-8th grade

Camp Discovery 6th-8th grade

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. The Girl Scout Leadership Experience includes the outdoors, development of life skills, entrepreneurship, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Membership registration is open year-round at girlscoutcsa.org.

“We are dedicated to helping new members find a troop that they will love for many years,” said Fugate. “We work with new members to understand what they are looking for, whether specific meeting days and times or tailored activities. We feel confident that there is a Girl Scout troop for everyone.”

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure and success. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia through eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.