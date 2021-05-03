Estep hears plea agreements in Claiborne Sessions Court

Judge Robert Estep heard several plea agreements recently in Claiborne Sessions Court, including one for Marcus Jake Middleton, 25, charged with two counts of assault.

Middleton was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. Middleton is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are paid in full and he is found fully compliant.

Charles Lewis Langford III, 27, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Langford was given credit for 227 days of jail time already served. He is barred from any further attempts to assault his victim. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Roger Gilbert, 19, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Gilbert was given credit for 4 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. This case runs concurrently with a violation of probation one.

Nora Langley, 29, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Langley must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She is barred from the property of Pickers Paradise.

Thomas G. Covert Jr., 63, charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Covert was given credit for 6 days of jail time already served. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Harold J. Hatcher Jr., 50, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Hatcher was given credit for one day served on arrest. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Jonathan Patrick Marsee, 37, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days probation with two days confinement. Marsee was given credit for one day of jail time already served at arrest. As a condition of his probationary status, Marsee was ordered to pay all court cost and fines in full the day of his hearing.

Donald Ray Partin, 53, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 48 hours of confinement. Partin was given credit for 31 hours of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and was ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Susie Barnett, 45, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Barnett was given credit for two days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and was ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.