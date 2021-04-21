‘Last Saturday in Cumberland Gap’ first event since 2019

The “Last Saturday in April: Antique Event” will take place inside the historic town of Cumberland Gap on April 24, rain or shine. More than 30 vendors will line Colwyn and Lynn Avenues beginning at 10 a.m. This antique event will be the first in Cumberland Gap since 2019.

Vendors from Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia will give the event a regional flair. In addition to the antique vendors, the local shops will be open throughout town to provide all the opportunity to experience the offerings available in “the Gap” on a daily basis.

The event officially ends at 4 p.m., but the shops in town will remain open until at least 5 p.m. Remember, parking is always free in Cumberland Gap. There are also several local restaurants available to choose from including a local food truck, so you can dine in or take out.

After a day of antiquing, you might want to stay and enjoy the evening concert, YARN. Perhaps after such a long day, you should just spend the night at one of the in-town lodging options. We hope to see y’all soon in Cumberland Gap.

Guardians of the Gap is a Section 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The purposes of Guardians of the Gap include combating community deterioration, erecting and/or maintaining public community spaces, organizing, planning and hosting community related events, increasing the visibility, attractiveness and quality of life for the local community as a whole; and support strategic short-term and long-term planning; and providing educational and informational resources about the history of Cumberland Gap to the immediate and surrounding community, as well as visitors, all in an effort to combat community deterioration and lessen neighborhood tensions.

If you would like more information about this topic, call Joe Wolfenbarger at 865-585-5941 or email him at: guardiansofthegap@gmail.com or whistlestop93@hotmail.com.