Public Records for 4-16-21

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

—Aaron James Hawkins-vandalism, theft over $1,000

—Kenneth Ray Powers-violations of probation for aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism

—Samuel Paul Honeycutt-violations of probation for criminal trespassing, theft under $1,000, possession of a schedule II and a schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia

—Jason A. Clark-violations of probation for leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage over $1,000, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

—Jessie Lee Bolden-violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia

—Tesha Marie Click-failure to appear for criminal trespassing and theft involving merchandise under $1,000

—Barbara Ann Baird-failure to appear for violation of the financial responsibility law

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Micheal Hardy-aggravated assault

—Shelia Jane Clark-domestic assault

—Johnny W. Delph-vandalism under $1,000

—Robert B. Poore-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III and a schedule V controlled substances, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—James Fred Walker Jr.-failure to exercise due care, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Gabrielle Michaela Anthony-speeding 66/45

—Teresa Joan Bennett-speeding 41/20

—Nayuob Hosis Kulavant-speeding 65/45

—Lisa Ann Brock-speeding 50/30

—Randall Head-violation of the seat belt law (driver)

—Mary R. Adams-driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Brent W. Fersner-violation of probation

—Justin A. Johnson-violations of the registration (unregistered, decal removed) and financial responsibility laws

—Caleb D. Turner-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Daniel H. Ernst-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Jennifer Lynn Block-violation of the financial responsibility law

—Jonathan Owens-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Angelia Denise Chumley-possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

—Terry Ellis-criminal impersonation, driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license, violation of the implied consent law

—Kristopher Melton-driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct, violation of the implied consent law

—Jonathan Pressnell-reckless driving, driving on a suspended license

—Michelle Ann Rowland-speeding 61/45, violation of the registration law (TN registration required)

—Mayko Kevin Ortiz Santizo-speeding 73/45

—Dalton David Bussell-speeding 67/45

—Rachel Annette Dove-speeding 62/45

—Tiffany Asher-violation of the traffic control device law, violation of the driver’s license law (carry/exhibit)

—Rinda Williams-resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication