L. Jane Burchette, 91, of Gas City, formerly of Tazewell, TN, passed away at 7:09 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Tazewell, Tennessee, on November 1, 1929, to Lon and Minnie (King) Brooks. On June 17, 1949, she married Charles Clyde Burchette and he preceded her in death on November 27, 1998.

Jane graduated from Claiborne County High School in 1949 and worked for 26 years with Foster Forbes, retiring on November 26, 1991.

She attended New Hope Baptist Church in Gas City. Jane was an avid gardener and had grown many flowers over the years. She was a Chicago Cubs and University of Tennessee Vols fan. One of the highlights of her life was that she was able to meet Pat Summitt, Hall of Fame UT Women’s Basketball Coach. Jane loved her family and cherished the time she had with them, especially watching her children and grandchildren in their sports and activities. She will be remembered for her delicious German chocolate cake and fudge. Jane professed her Faith in Christ at the age of 14 at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Claiborne County, TN.

Survivors include her son, Mike (Lisa) Burchette of Gas City, IN; grandson, Dr. Brett (Patty) Burchette of PA; granddaughters, Kerri (Brian) Wortinger of Gas City, IN and Rebecca (Joe Medel) Burchette of Noblesville, IN; great-granddaughters, Caroline Burchette, Kamryn Wortinger and Katelyn Wortinger; great-grandson, Owen Burchette; sister, Ann Ogan of Tazewell, TN; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Jane was preceded in death by her son, Tom S. Burchette; and sisters, Lonnie Lester, Beatrice Minton and Pearlie Sutton.

The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Coffey Funeral Home, 937 N Broad St, New Tazewell, TN 37825.

Immediately following the time of visitation, a Funeral Service to celebrate Jane’s life will begin at 2:00 pm with her nephew, Dr. Gary Burchett officiating. Burial will take place at Campbell Cemetery in Tazewell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, Gas City, IN. and Coffey Funeral Home, New Tazewell TN.

