Pleas taken in Claiborne Criminal Court

Several plea agreements were entered during the latest session of Claiborne County Criminal Court, including one for Cody William Adams, 30, who pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault.

Adams was sentenced to four years confinement with jail credit for approximately 4 months already served. He must pay $1,742 in restitution to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office for the victim’s medical expenses. This sentence runs concurrently with prior cases and pending charges.

Jonathan Dwayne McDonald, 25, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and resisting arrest. McDonald was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with six months confinement for the aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges. He was given credit for approximately 39 days of jail time already served. McDonald must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and is barred from any contact with the victim. He is also barred from the victim’s property.

Randall Wilder, 34, charged with one count each of aggravated assault and coercion of a witness, was sentenced to a split confinement of 10 years TDOC supervised probation with one year confinement. Wilder was given credit for jail time served between Jan 5 and March 22. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and is barred from any contact with his victim.

Jonathon Thomas Whitaker, 30, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, theft over $2,500, driving under the influence and felony evading arrest. Whitaker was sentenced to a concurrent three years confinement with credit for jail time served from Nov. 24 to March 22. He must pay through parole $4,600 in restitution to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and $1,500 to a second victim. Whitaker is barred from any contact with his victim. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Jonathan Salyers, 33, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, theft under $1,000, violation of manner and means/unlawful removal of trees from the Wildlife Management Agency and violation of the financial responsibility law. Salyers was sentenced to an effective four years supervised probation with Community Corrections and 42 days confinement. He was given credit for jail time served. Salyers must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and a $100 fine. He forfeits $150 to the Economic Crime Fund and must pay $1,000 in restitution to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. He is further ordered to undergo a mental health assessment and complete anger management and parenting classes along with maintaining employment. Contact with the victim is in accordance with divorce court proceedings. Salyers is also banned from the property of the TN Wildlife Management Agency for at least the term of the sentence.

Bonnie Lugo, 45, was charged with one count each of aggravated burglary, forgery over $10,000 and the financial exploitation of an adult. Lugo was sentenced to eight years TDOC supervised probation. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Lugo must also pay $5,000 in restitution to her victim. This case runs concurrently with a separate one in which Lugo was charged with one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Steven Gilbert, 30, charged with one count of aggravated robbery, was sentenced to a split confinement of six years TDOC supervised probation with seven months confinement on the reduced charge of robbery. He was given credit for jail time served. Gilbert must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and is barred from any contact with the victim. This sentence runs concurrently with one in which he was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Gilbert was additionally fined $750 each for the two counts.

Ashley Nicole McBee, 37, was charged with one count of burglary and two counts of theft under $1,000. McBee was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with 60 days confinement. She was given credit for any time served. McBee must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $125 to the Economic Crime Fund. She must pay $703.47 in restitution to the New Tazewell Walmart and is barred from the store. In a separate case, McBee was charged with one count each of criminal simulation and indecent exposure and was sentenced to one year TDOC supervised probation. She was ordered to pay at least $100 per month in court costs for this separate case.

Kevin DeLynn Widner, 39, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony evading arrest and reckless driving. Widner was sentenced to ten years supervised by Community Corrections on the DUI, weapon possession and evading arrest charges. The first three years of this sentence will be served under house arrest with limited permission to attend church, go to the grocery store and assist his mother in any health-related issues. He must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel and DUI School once the house arrest is completed. Widner must pay at least $75 per month in court costs that include a $350 fine. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Charles Lewis Jones, 28, charged with one count of auto burglary, was sentenced to one year at 30 percent confinement. Jones is barred from any contact with his victim and must remain at least 1,000 ft. away from the individual. He is also barred from the victim’s property.

Latosha Murray, 38, was charged with one count each of theft over $1,000, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, simple possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Murray was sentenced to a split confinement of two years in Community Corrections with 44 days confinement. She was given credit for jail time served from Feb. 6 to March 22. Murray must pay at least $200 per month in court costs including fines of $750 each on the two possession charges. She must also pay $50 in restitution to her victim and is barred from any contact with him.