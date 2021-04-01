Little League Opening Day, April 10

The 2021 New Tazewell Little League season will open up, April 10.

After a long year without the joys of Little League baseball and softball due to the aggravation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the kids will return to action.

The Mandalyn Noe Memorial Field and other surrounding fields will feature the laughing and athleticism that was sorely missed last season.

Opening Day is a true celebration of the sport of baseball and softball. It will draw large numbers of spectators and will be a release like few others when those kids finally get to play the sport they all love.

Remember, the league will follow any guidelines that state and local health departments are recommending at the time. Social distancing will be strongly recommended.

By ALLEN EARL

