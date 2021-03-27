expand
March 28, 2021

Tammy Henson-Day is shown surrounded by some of the county’s officials as they celebrate her 30 years at the switchboard of Claiborne E-911. From the left are chief deputy Ron Hayes with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, attorney general Jared Effler for the 8th Judicial District, Henson-Day, Claiborne Sheriff Bob Brooks and Linell Baldwin, CCSO officer.

Henson-Day marks 30 years as dispatcher

By Jan Runions

Published 10:55 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

For the last 30 years, Tammy Henson-Day has sat at her switchboard at Claiborne E-911 serving the county through some of the most horrific moments in the lives of her fellow locals.

On March 22, 1991, Henson-Day picked up her headphones for the first time and signed on to the rollercoaster ride that has been a rewarding yet oftentimes chaotic experience.

Representatives of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District came together on the 30th anniversary to commemorate the occasion. The veteran dispatcher was presented with a plaque in recognition of her three decades in the trenches.

Attorney general Jared Effler spoke during the presentation of just how much of an invaluable asset the E-911 system is to the county.

“Claiborne County is fortunate to have such skilled first responders keeping us safe. Our dispatchers are the heroes behind the scenes and Tammy is a leader among them,” said Effler.

 

