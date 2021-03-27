Eula Jean (Carr) Keck, 82

Eula Jean (Carr) Keck age 82 of New Tazewell, TN was born March 22, 1939 and went home to be with the Lord March 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She professed her faith in Christ at an early age and was a member of MCM Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gillis & Hester (Robinson) Carr and Father-in-law & Mother-in-law, Marion & Flora (Meyers) Keck all of New Tazewell, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Jackie Keck;

Son & Daughter-in-law: Terry & Sue Keck;

Daughter & Son-in-law: Pam & Jim Smith all of New Tazewell, TN;

Grandchildren: Tarah Keck of Farragut, TN;

Amanda (Jeff) Day of Middlesboro, KY;

Robin Keller of New Tazewell, TN;

Quinton (Dinah) Smith of Knoxville, TN;

Colby (Jessica) Smith of Tazewell, TN;

Charity Smith of New Tazewell, TN.

Great Grandchildren: Halle Rowland, Brighton Shuran, Lynsey Day, Reagan Day, Harper Day, Khloe Keller, Jaxton Smith, Roman Smith, Laci Kate Smith and Ella Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday March 27, 2021 from 5 until 8 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell, TN. Funeral service will be Sunday at 2 P.M. at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Jim Smith, Quinton Smith, Colby Smith & Rev. Tim Drummonds.

Singer & Music by: Living Water and Master Peace.

Pallbearers: Quinton Smith, Colby Smith, Samuel Shipley, Kenny Keck, Steve Honeycutt and Beagle Hopper.

Special thanks to Rhonda Hartman, Catlin Bridges, Angie Bishop the Caregivers & Amedysis Home Health.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.