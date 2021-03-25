Angela D. Lovin, 70

Angela D. Lovin age 70 of Tazewell was born May 7th, 1950 and went to be with the Lord March 22nd, 2021 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, Tn. She was proceeded in death by her parents Clayton and Pansey Loop of New Tazewell, Brothers Dwight and Lynn Loop also of New Tazewell.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Homer Lovin of Tazewell, Sons Delynn and wife Jennifer and Dewayne Lovin, Tracy Cosby of Tazewell. Grandchildren James and Anna and Kylie Lovin Of Tazewell. She is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday March 25th, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home from 5 until 7pm with the funeral service following. Graveside will be Friday March 26th, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery at 11am.

Minister: Jake Cunningham

Pallbearers: Tony Frye, Josh Loop, Shawn Hickman, Delynn Lovin, Dewayne Lovin, James Lovin.

Coffey Funeral Home in Charge