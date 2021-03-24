Springdale and Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Departments work rollover

The TNT fire department assisted the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department in response to a motor vehicle accident on 25E, March 15.

Both departments assisted in stabilizing the vehicle and extrication of one person who was injured and trapped inside.

The patient was carefully extricated from the vehicle and taken for further evaluation at the Claiborne Medical Center.

All units were back in service around 1330.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net