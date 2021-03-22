Virtual career fair for transitioning army, spouses set for March 23

RecruitMilitary and DAV will host the Transitioning Army and Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair on March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. This virtual hiring event is open for registration to all U.S. Army service members and military spouses.

RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large groups, small groups and one-on-one formats.

Veteran unemployment continues to slide down the Covid curve with the latest DOL Report with the rate locked in at 5.2% for February 2021, down from 5.5% in January. These combined figures are still lower than previous months during the pandemic, but more than double the unemployment rate of veterans at this time last year. And, the unemployment rate of military spouses also holds steady, but at an alarmingly higher rate of nearly 24 percent.

The good news is, we’re actively getting veterans and military spouses to work. There are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs now. Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals and select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring in large volume.

Ninety-two percent of military spouses are women. One of the most pressing challenges of these women is staggering unemployment (24%) and underemployment (31–51%). Like their civilian counterparts, now more than ever, many military families believe two incomes are necessary for financial security. Yet, the military lifestyle makes searching for and securing a career that matches the education and qualifications of military spouses difficult. Then add a pandemic in the mix. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, military spouse unemployment was more than seven times the national average and it’s been holding consistently at this rate since 2012.

For more information, log onto: Recruitmilitary.careereco.com and click on Virtual Events.