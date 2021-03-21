Taz opener postponed

The 11th Annual Charles Trammell Memorial scheduled for March 20 has been postponed to next Saturday night, March 27.

Track owner Gary Hall explained the reason for the postponement, “With the heavy rain that we received on Thursday coupled with the cold temps I don’t think that the track would be in good enough shape to race.”

Hall continued, “The new dirt we put on the track was already soft and with the daytime temps only getting into the 50’s tomorrow afternoon we have made the tough decision to postpone this event. We want our first race of the year to be a success and I feel that the track would be too rough to put on a good show for our drivers and fans. We appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

