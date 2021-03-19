Corvette Expo held at LeConte Center, Video included

Day one of the 44th annual Corvette Expo was held March 19 and despite the rainy and cool conditions the parking lot was nearly full.

All generations of Corvettes were on display both outside and inside. There were also Chevelle’s, Camaros, Ford Mustangs, Pontiacs, Mopars and various other makes on display inside the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

There was something for everyone, Corvette accessories, home furnishings, jewelry, toys, food and more.

The Expo concluded Friday with the Corvettes Cruise the Dragon run which featured several hundred Corvettes on the Tail of the Dragon at one time.

The Expo is scheduled for March 19 and 20 starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. both nights.

Video: Inside look at the Corvette Expo

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net