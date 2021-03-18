Claiborne Lady Bulldogs win opener, Video interview included

Washburn brought its Lady Pirates to Claiborne High School for a game of rainy softball against the Lady Bulldogs.

There is much hope for this Lady Bulldogs softball team and according to Coach Justin Cox this Washburn team would be a tough challenge, “This pitcher will be one of the two best we face all year. She has been playing travel ball for years and can throw very hard, she’s good.”

Sure enough, this game became a pitchers’ duel between Lady Bulldog Emma Myatt and Tori Coffman.

Myatt struck out 17 and gave up no runs while going the distance for Claiborne in the circle.

Claiborne generated their only run when Myatt tripled and Maddie Lynch hit what would be the game winning single.

The hard fought 1-0 win was a confidence builder for the Lady Bulldogs.

The 2021 team consists of Emma Myatt, Maddie Lynch, Gretchen Jones, Allie Jones, Lillie Cox, Mackenzie Cowell, Hannah Fugate, Kinlea Buis, Katelyn Combs, Tanna Welch, Madison Ferguson, Allie Cosby, Macie Sumner and Erica Keck.

They are coached by Justin Cox and he is assisted by Haylee Shupperd and Carrabeth Myatt.

Video: Coach Justin Cox talks about his 2021 team

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net