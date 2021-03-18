expand
March 18, 2021

Bill Evans, 80

By Trish Ball

Published 8:28 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

Bill Evans, age 80, of Bean Station TN, was born March 29, 1940 and passed away on March 16, 2021. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and pool, as well as spending time with friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Clay Evans and Martha Ann Evans, brothers Junior Evans, Clyde Evans, Tom Evans, and Roy Evans, sisters Ann Martin, Pauline Evans, and Jo Anne Evans. He is survived by his son James Henry Evans. Sister Mary Banes. Special friend Amanda Helton. As well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday March 20th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday March 21st at 1 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow in the Evans Cemetery.

