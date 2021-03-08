7-8 grade all-tournament selections announced

Following the completion of the 2021, 7-8 grade basketball tournament the complete list of all-tournament selections was announced.

On the boys side it was Brayden Painter who earned the Most Valuable Player award.

All-tournament selections went to Kolton Goins, Cole Adams, Colton Jones, Izeya Ruiz, Elliott Hubbard, Cole Holt, Hudson Harris, Brady Harris, Kole Carter and Gavin Owens.

Clarified was also awarded the Sportsmanship Trophy.

On the girls side of the bracket, Brinkley Hollin was the Most Valuable Player. All-tournament selections went to, Chrissa Gibson, Gracie Cupp, Jacey Ferguson, Katie Hicks, Gracie Eldridge, Channing Buis, Jayla Bailey, Hayden Beeler, Callie Hoskins and Ashlynn Roberts.

Other announcements made were H.Y. Livesay Middle School Dance and H.Y. Livesay Middle School Cheer both were awarded first place trophies.

School and tournament officials would like to thank Commercial Bank, for sponsoring the trophies and Dr. Linda Keck for presenting them to the players and teams.

By ALLEN EARL

