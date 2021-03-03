expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Tennessee Severe Storm Awareness Week concludes with a March 4 tornado drill.

Statewide tornado drill to be held Friday, March 5

By Allen Earl

Published 6:31 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week began February 28.

The week will conclude with a Statewide Tornado drill March 5 at 10:30 A.M..

The Claiborne County Office of Emergency Management is asking all that can to review plans and if possible hold a drill at that time.

Tornado season is rapidly approaching and the CCOEM would like for anyone who participates in Friday’s drill to let them know what type of drill is done via their Facebook page.

Since 1995 there has been an average of 30 tornadoes in Tennessee yearly and half of them occur at night.

Night time tornadoes are the most dangerous and Tennessee leads the nation in that category for some unknown reason.

Most tornado deaths are the result of tornadoes in the dark.

 

Photo By Allen Earl / Claiborne Progress Archives

 

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

 

More News

Statewide tornado drill to be held Friday, March 5

Missing Claiborne County man found dead in Bell County

Dylan Turner signs with Union College, video included

Photo gallery: Dylan (Bob) Turner signs with Union College

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports