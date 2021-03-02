Eagles defeat Owls in tournament opener, with video

The 7-8 grade basketball teams gathered at Cumberland Gap High School to get the Claiborne County middle school tournament underway, March 1.

Taking the floor was H.Y. Livesay Eagles and Springdale Owls in the first game on the boys side of the bracket.

The Eagles lived up to expectations and quickly ran away from the Owls to the tune of 27-0 after one period of play.

The scoring slowed for the Eagles as they went to the bench.

Springdale got their first points of the game with around a minute remaining in the half but were behind 33-4.

Springdale closed the deficit down to 20 points by the start of the final period, 33-13.

The fast start by the Eagles allowed them to cruise to the 43-17 win.

Leading the Eagles in scoring was Brayden Painter with 10. Gavin Owens had 8, Brady Harris had seven, Kole Carter had six, both Jake Johnson and Jed Bailey had five, Neil Bunch had three and Hudson Harris had two points.

For Springdale, Chase Robinette had seven, Owen Medlin had five, Owen Stone had two, Robby Wilmoth had two and Drew Epperson had one point.

Video: Chase Robinette hits a three in the third period for the Owls

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net