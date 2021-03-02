Blue Devils fall to Midway, 42-39 in thriller

The final game of the night belonged to the boys of Soldier’s Memorial Middle and Midway.

This game had the look of a great one from the start. The Blue Devils and Red Devils battled to a 5-4 lead after the first period with Midway leading.

The Blue Devils stayed with Midway until the two minute mark. The Red Devils made a run and got ahead by six points with 1:48 remaining in the half.

However, the three pointers fell for the Blue Devils and they came back to tie and then led by one at the half, 14-13.

The third period was good for both teams as they scored back and forth. At the end of three periods, the Devils in Blue led 25-22.

At 3:47 the game was tied at 30.

With 25 seconds left Midway was down by one but they tied it again at the free throw line. With 5.9 left the Blue Devils had the ball and got the last shot which just missed.

Regulation play ended in a 37 tie.

During the overtime period, the Red Devils made a run and held a one point lead with seconds counting down.

Midway won the game at the free throw line by missing only one of four shots in the overtime period. The final score was 42-39.

Leading Midway in scoring was Cole Holt with 22. Izeya Ruiz and Elliot Hubbard had seven and Kaden Williams had six to finish the total.

Aiden Mink led the Devils with 12, Hunter Greer had 11, Joe Lewis had nine, Kaden Cavin had six and Elijah Myers had one point.

Video: Cole Holt hits two pressure free throws

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net