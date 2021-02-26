Owls take third over Dragons, Video: Owen Medlin hits a basket in the paint

The boys game featured Forge Ridge and Springdale who were on fire from the start and opened an 11-0 lead.

The Owls rebounded well, passed well and shot the ball well pushing their lead out to 21-4 at the end of the first.

During the second, Springdale added six more and led at the half, 27-8.

Forge Ridge needed to string together some baskets to remain in the game but it was Springdale who rolled on away.

The score was 34-9 going into the final period.

The Owls sealed the deal in the fourth and took a nice victory 34-12 and won third place. Forge Ridge was the fourth place finisher.

Leading Springdale was Owen Medlin with 16, Owen Stone had six along with Chace Robinette. Robbie Buchanan had three, Robby Wilmoth had two and Blake Gilbert had one.

Holden Surber led the Dragons with six, Kanaan Adams and Joseph Petty had two. Gavin Surber and Zayden Michael had one point each.

