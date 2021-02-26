Forge Ridge girls fall to H.Y. Livesay, Video: Kelly Hatfield with a lay up

The third semi final game of the 2021 Claiborne County 5-6 grade basketball tournament featured the Lady Dragons and the Lady Eagles.

From the opening tip the Lady Eagles were aggressive on defense which allowed them easy baskets on the offensive side of the floor. They ran out to a 10-0 lead.

Forge Ridge hit their one and only point of the period at the free throw line.

The score was 16-1 going into the second period.

The Lady Eagles went into the half enjoying a 29-3 lead.

The third period was a fast one with the Lady Eagles extending their lead out to 35-3.

The Lady Dragons were still struggling to find their shot going into the final period.

During the fourth period the clock rapidly ticked down to all zeros and the Lady Eagles enjoyed their 37-3 win.

Kelly Hatfield led the Lady Indians with 10, Morgan Martin had eight, Abby Peters had six as did Izzy Helton. Sarah Stamper had three, Allie Fortner and Peyton Owens had two points each.

Forge Ridge had two record scores Macy England and Zelma Lambert.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net