Powell Valley girls get by Springdale, Video: Allie Owens goes coast to coast and lays one in

The second day of the 5-6 grade Claiborne County middle school tournament was held, February 23.

Springdale and Powell Valley tipped off for the opener on the girls side of the bracket.

The Lady Owls and Lady Indians both put the ball into the basket early. At the end of the period Springdale led 5-4.

The Lady Indians rolled off eight straight points to lead 13-5 with three minutes remaining in the period but Powell Valley owned the second period and led 17-6 at the half.

Both teams found the net once again during the third but it was the Lady Indians actually increasing their lead out to 28-7.

During the final period, there was no stopping the Lady Indians as they played well enough to earn a 34-7 win.

Leading Powell Valley and everyone in scoring was Amillya Smith with 28 points. Allie Owens had six and Emma Bussell had two. Other Lady Indians in the book were Megan Weaver, Cabella Duvernay and Addison Miller.

Leading Springdale in scoring was Jocelyn Essary with six and Sophia Smith with one. Others in the book included Delaney Nickell, Lily Hudson, Bella Cadle, Olivia Rose, Kinsley Hayes and Payton Surber.

Powell Valley moved on to round three.

