Mrs. Thelma Ruth Hall age 91 of Speedwell, TN. Was born August 13, 1929 passed away at home on February 20, 2021. Ruth was a member of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to garden and quilt. Her greatest joy and love was taking care of her family.

She was preceded In death by husband: Carl Hall;

Father and mother: Leonard and Lillie Treece Madon;

Brother: Fred Madon;

Sister: Ruby Treece;

Son in law: Patrick Mcenhill ;

Survived by Sons: Larry Hall of Speedwell, TN;

Garry(Barb) Hall of Speedwell, TN;

Howard (Rita) Hall of New Boston, MI ;

Daughters: Carolyn Mcenhill of Flat Rock , MI;

Betty Hines of Deraborn , MI;

Barbara(Robin) Angove of Erie, MI;

And a host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren;

Many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday February 24 from 5-7pm at the Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate, with funeral service to follow at 7pm. Graveside service will be Thursday February 25 at 11:00am in the Beeler Cemetery. With Rev. Gary Mundy officiating and singer Gracie Hall .

Pallbearers Jonathan Mcenhill, Nicholas Mcenhill, John Keglor, Quinton Rogers, Josh Buttery, Devon Buttery ; Honorary Pallbearers: Allen Johns and Jeff Dunn.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.