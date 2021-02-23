5-6 Grade tournament begins with Forge Ridge defeating Powell Valley, Video: Game action was fast paced

The middle school teams haven’t played many games this season due to COVID-19 and tracing but it was finally their time to shine.

The Dragons of Forge Ridge (2 seed) and the Indians of Powell Valley (7 seed) opened the ever popular 5-6 grade Claiborne County Basketball Tournament in the Coach Carl R. Green Gymnasium, February 22.

Forge Ridge ran out to lead early but the Indians battled back to tie the game 7-7 at the halftime break. The Dragons were getting the bulk of the scoring in between the blocks and on the free throw line. Powell Valley used defense to get back in the game.

For the longest time in the third period there was minimal scoring and then the Indians went up by two at the end of the period to lead 11-9.

Two minutes into the final period the game was tied again, this time at 13.

Forge Ridge took a one point lead at the free throw line but the Indians tied it at 14, also at the line.

The Dragons were leading by four with 1:25 left and the Indians hit one of two from the stripe and on another trip hit one more free throw.

The Indians were down by two and had the ball with 51.5 left but turned the ball over. With 32.2 left, the Dragons needed to run out the time.

The Indians stole the ball but missed a great opportunity to tie. The Dragons hit one of two free throws but Powell Valley had one last opportunity.

The three point try was just off to the left and the Dragons won 19-16.

Leading the Dragons in scoring was Gavin Surber with 10 points. Kanaan Adams along with Holden Surber each had four, Joseph Petty had one and Nolyn Parks and Zayden Michael also played but didn’t score.

Hunter Ellison had seven points to lead PV, Korbin Goins had five and Colby Weaver had four.

Also playing was Jaxon Taylor, Casen Bolinger, Bryson Gibson and Braden Lane.

The Dragons move on to the second round with the win.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net