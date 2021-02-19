The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all church events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

FEB 27

The Mobile Lifehouse will hold a free mobile food pantry sponsored by Second Harvest Food Bank on Feb. 27, beginning at 8 a.m. while supplies last. The drive-thru pickup will be held at the Jefferson Middle School. NEW ENTRANCE – turn between Jefferson Elementary and Nursing Home through the fairgrounds and follow the signs. The coordinators will also collect clothes, toiletries and school supplies during the event. For more info, log onto www.themobilelifehouse.weebly.com or visit the organization’s FaceBook page.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Stand in the Gap S.T.A.R.T. Support Transition & Recovery Training meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell with Pastor James Shoffner of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church of Harrogate. For more info, call 423-300-1302.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.