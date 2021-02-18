North Tazewell and TNT respond to fire

Sunday, February the 14 at around 2120 the North Tazewell Fire Department requested TNT to respond to Payne Circle and assist with a house fire fully involved with no one reported to be home.

Engine 15 arrived with three firefighters on board and found the trailer 25 percent involved. Units deployed a hand line and started to attack the fire. The fire was brought under control in around 30 minutes and the trailer was searched and cleared to make sure no one was inside.

No injuries reported and the fire would be under investigation from the insurance company. Units were back in service around 2300.

Release from TNT Fire Department