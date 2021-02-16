Cheer teams are back!

The COVID-19 pandemic essentially shut down high school dance and cheer this basketball season but at long last Governor Bill Lee gave them permission to return.

The season is actually coming to a close with tournaments coming up but the cheer teams will gladly accept the opportunity given.

Cumberland Gap and Claiborne cheer and dance are now on the floor and enjoying every second.

Claiborne’s cheer team is coached by Amy Munsey and the members include McKenzi Taylor, Sarah Smith, Ashlee Petty, Havin Parks, Elizabeth Napier, Kelsey Johnson, Shakira Goins, Caislee Foland, Anna Callebs, Maddie Cox, Emma Brooks, Anna Epperson, Britney Clark, Sydney Day, Raegan Dean, Chloe Hatfield, Gracie Hickman, Brookelyn Killion, Ashley Sexson, Kourtney Zachary, Lily Burke, Kendra Williams, Mary Smith, Emily Sandifur, Emma Nole, Kylie Lefevers, Haley Eversole, RaeEllen Coffey, Savanah Ball and Amanda Brinkley.

Fans are happy to see the teams on the floor once again.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net